Gunmen Kill National Team Footballer In Panama

Panamanian Football Federation (FEPAFUT) has confirmed the murder of the country’s national team footballer Gilberto Hernández.

The 26-year-old defender played for Panama’s national football team against Guatemala in March this year for the first time in his football career.

Naija News gathered that on Sunday, two unknown gunmen forced a cab driver to take them to a building in the Barrio Norte section of the city of Colón.

When they got there, they met several people who had gathered in a building including Gilberto Hernández.

The two gunmen opened fire immediately after they got there and killed the national team footballer on the spot. Seven other people were left with different degrees of gun wounds.

After the shooting, the gunmen fled the scene before security operatives arrived.

It is now unknown whether the football player, who also played for Club Atlético Independiente in Argentine Primera División, was the intended target.

“The Panamanian Football Federation regrets the sad passing of Gilberto Hernandez…,” FEPAFUT posted on X.

“FEPAFUT extends its condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the entire CAI and Panamanian football family.”

Earlier today, September 4, the police issued a statement to confirm the “apprehension of a citizen suspected of the murder of a football player, which occurred on Sunday … in the province of Colon”.

Homicides have increased in Colón recently as two rival gangs compete for control of lucrative drug smuggling routes.

In the 40,000-person community of Colón, there have been more than 50 murder cases so far this year.