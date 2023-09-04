Bandits Hold Villagers Captive After Zamfara Youths Released Their Wives

Bandits have refused to release residents of Birnin Magaji community of Zamfara State in their captivity after their wives were released by the youths who had kidnapped them.

Naija News reported that some youths in the community had kidnapped the wives of the bandits as retaliation for a recent kidnapping incident in the area.

It was gathered that after pressure from the community leaders and authorities, the youths complied and released the kidnapped wives of the bandits.

However, according to PRNigeria, there is palpable tension in the community after the bandits refused to release residents at their disposal to fulfil the expectations of the youths.

A community leader, who pleaded anonymity, told the news platform that the youths of the community are angry and feel stupid that the bandits have refused to reciprocate by also releasing the community dwellers they abducted.

He said: “Actually, we have no reason to release the women for whatever it is. But when we were requested to consider the health challenges of the women, we succumbed.

“The women, including the pregnant one, came for medical treatment and antenatal at a public health facility in Birnin Magaji.

“Since the release of their wives, the bandits are yet to release our people that they abducted. This is not fair. We may henceforth retaliate since we also know some of their families.”