Art Minister, Hannatu Musawa Makes Fresh Appointment Amid NYSC Controversy

The minister of art, culture and creative economy Hannatu Musawa has appointed a former House of Representatives aspirant from Kwara, Abiola Abdulkareem as the special adviser on civil service affairs

The minister made the appointment in the wake of controversy trailing her status as one still undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Recall, that Hannatu denied issuing a statement that she did not break any law by being appointed minister while still undergoing the NYSC program.

In a statement on Monday, Abdulkareem said he would do all within his power not to negate the vision and aspiration of the minister.

Abdulkareem contested the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara in 2022.

He said he was ready to serve the minister and ultimately the country, adding that it was a huge responsibility to be part of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Abdulkareem promised to key into the dreams and visions of the administration, stating that he would collaborate with civil servants to ensure the country profits from the new ministry.

He said the creative economy would be used to drive jobs, revenue, community resources and cultural engagement that would help the country shift from an oil-dependent economy.

According to him, the creative economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors and this is why the president decided to give it to a woman who is focused and with the energy to get the job done.