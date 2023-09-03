Tragedy As Building Collapses In Anambra, Kills Three

A storey building with a penthouse still under construction at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi, in the North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has collapsed.

Naija News learnt that a builder identified as Aniefuna and two others lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Aniefuna’s relative was reportedly trapped in the building but was later rescued and rushed to an unidentified hospital in Nnewi.

During a visit to the scene of the incident, officials of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Chris Obiora, said manual labourers were seen on a rescue mission as the excavator brought to rescue the victims broke down at the scene.

Addressing journalists after the dead bodies were brought out from the debris, the Anambra State Chairman of COREN, Victor Meju, explained that factors that could lead to building collapse include poor foundation, poor concrete mixture, poor quality of materials, poor wearing cost capacity, nonconformity to standard and non-approval from relevant regulatory authorities.

Meju disclosed that the collapsed building side has been sealed off, adding that the owner of the building will be invited for questioning to aid in investigating the cause of the collapse.

Also speaking at the scene, the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Chris Obiora, said the cause of the building collapse is unknown; however, the relevant authorities are collaborating to unravel what led to it.

Obiora further called on builders to always use certified Engineers and other relevant personnel in the building sector for their projects, adding that monitoring teams are also crucial in ensuring that builders stick to standards.

He said, “I cannot categorically say what caused the collapse, but the relevant authorities are collaborating to unravel what led to the incident.”