Reactions Trail Appointment Of RCCG Pastor As Soun Of Ogbomosoland

The appointment of a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new Soun-elect of Ogbomosoland has generated outrage on social media.

Naija News earlier reported that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, noted that the emergence of Ghandi followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

The Commissioner said the exalted position had placed the Soun-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding, and tolerance amongst his people.

He, therefore, called on all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with the monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers.

However, some Nigerians have taken to social media to express displeasure over the appointment, while some claimed that there is nothing wrong with being a traditional ruler.

tonypally wrote: “How the Yorubas accommodate Christainity, Islam and Traditional worshipers without any major internal conflict needs to be studied by Harvard? In some families, the Dad is a traditionalist, Mother a Muslim while Children are Christians. Is it caused by the “Omoluabi ” culture spirit which reigns supreme before anything???”

whalesaviemore wrote: “I hear you. But I’m curious, why would a pastor want to become a traditional king? I hope he knows that it involves traditional practices, many of which are not supported by the Bible and must be done. Is he prepared to give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar? It wouldn’t be good if he later tried to change all the cultural practices to fit his religious practices. He is entering a different territory and should respect whatever they do there. Otherwise, he should not venture into it and focus on his religion. Our culture and traditions are sacred and should always be held in high esteem, especially by our traditional rulers.”

iam_bmodel wrote: “No church dey into politics pass Redeem church Nice one”

directormartins wrote: “Politics aside right now, something is definitely wrong with Nigeria Church. Something is missing. Believers should start asking questions. We are gradually been lead by the devil on God’s altars”

korede_lagos wrote: “Congratulations to him. A king being a pastor may be good for the kingdom. He would be expected to rule, lead and mediate in his people’s affairs with the fear of God. He should lead his people to prosperity.”

wealth_799 wrote: “There’s nothing bad in this soun is just a title in Yoruba land”

dowell_demeji wrote: “I see comments criticizing men of God participation in politics and other leadership position.. Wetin una want sef? Na Una go still yab church say Dem no support una mandate”

tide_benison wrote: “Congratulations 🍾 to him but I’m sure he must have done some abomination against Christianity to become king 👑 of that ancient city, beside you will be told you will put traditional religions ahead if you are made king 👑 which I believe he accepted, God is one and God is the greatest.”