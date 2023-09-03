Daddy Freeze Reacts As Judy Austin’s Best Friend Dumps Her Over Marriage To Yul Edochie

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has applauded Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins for distancing herself from the marriage scandal of Judy Austin and Yul Edochie.

Naija News recalls that Sarah had consistently fought those who were against Judy’s controversial marriage with Yul.

Last week, the actress also had an ugly exchange with Rita Edochie over a purported death threat to May’s daughter, Danielle.

However, in a video shared via her Instagram page on Friday, Sarah revealed she ran into Rita at the airport and had sought forgiveness from her.

In the video, Sarah apologises to the veteran actress, promising to stop supporting Judy’s marriage to Yul and declares love for May.

Following her reconciliation with Rita and May, Judy Austin and her husband, Yul, have unfollowed her best friend, Sarah.

Judy also took down all social media posts about Sarah, most noticeably the birthday message for her new age last month.

Reacting to the development, Daddy Freeze complimented Sarah in a Direct Message (DM) for apologising to May and Rita Edochie and distancing herself from the marriage saga.

He said the actress is now free, adding she had done so much for Judy Austin and Yul Edochie.

He wrote: “My sister I’m proud of you. You are free. You tried so much for them, I swear. I am really proud of my sister”.

Sarah Martins thanked him for being a big brother to her in the comments section.

She wrote: “Thank you Daddy Freeze…you are indeed my big brother.”