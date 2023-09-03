10 Things You Should Know About RCCG Pastor Appointed As Soun Of Ogbomosoland

The appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso has continued to generate uproar on social media.

Naija News earlier reported that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, noted that the emergence of Ghandi followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

The Commissioner said the exalted position had placed the Soun-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding, and tolerance amongst his people.

He, therefore, called on all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with the monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers.

In this article, Naija News highlights ten things you might not know about Ghandi Olaoye, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG).

1. Prince Ghandi was born to the royal family of Olaoye, one of the five royal families alongside the Oyewunmis and Ajagunlades in Ogbomoso.

2. He studied English Language at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria (formerly known as the University of Ife) before moving abroad for postgraduate study in Industrial and Labour Relations.

3. Olaoye had been pastoring for about 30 years, starting from 1992, when he began his pastoral duties at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

4. Before moving to Germany and overseeing another RCCG Parish in Bonn, Germany, he had served as the pastor of three RCCG churches in Nigeria.

Currently, he pastors the RCCG, Jesus House, in Washington DC, United States. He is also the coordinator of Convention and Special Projects for RCCG, North America.

5. Until 1992, when he became a pastor under RCCG, he was an accomplished entrepreneur cum motivational speaker.

6. Ghandi served on the National Council on Privatization (NCP), the Board of the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) from 2017 to 2021.

7. Prince Ghandi was born on August 23rd 1961.

8. He is the CEO of Peculiar People Management (PPM) and GihonRiv Limited, Management and Human Resource Consulting Companies based in Lagos, Nigeria and Dallas, U.S.A.

9. Ghandi is a member of the Board of Trustees of Strategy for Mentoring Initiative & Leadership Empowerment (SMILE), a young entrepreneurship for development and a non-profit organization.

10. Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye is happily married to Omo, a pastor, and they are blessed with two children.