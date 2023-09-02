APC Youth Leader Reveals Huge Sacrifice He Made To Become NWC Member

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, has recounted the huge sacrifice he made to emerge as a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Israel, via a post on his social media page on Friday, disclosed how he forfeited an admission into Oxford University for further learning to contest for the APC youth leader position.

According to Dayo, he went through the rigorous three-stage interview process and was the only Nigerian admitted to the program.

He wrote: “I was on my way to Oxford University last year for further learning when destiny redirected me to become the National Youth Leader.

“I had gone through a rigorous 3 stage interview process and was the only Nigerian admitted to the program. Highly competitive, but selected to the Glory of God.”

Israel added that he did not know how to tell the school that he would not be able to resume.

Sharing screenshots of email conversations between him and the university’s representative, he said: “They were waiting for me, but I was in Abuja campaigning for NYL.

“I finally deferred my admission; the rest is history. Some of the sacrifices we made for the love of country.”

According to the APC youth leader, he hopes to do the program again in the near future.

Israel became APC youth leader at the age of 36 in 2022.