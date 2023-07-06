Transfer Updates: Kane, Pulisic, Onana, Caicedo, Barnes, And Others

Harry Kane, 29, of England who hopes to leave Tottenham this summer transfer window has received a contract offer from his club that would substantially raise his weekly salary of £200,000, according to the Guardian.

The increased offer from AC Milan for American winger Christian Pulisic, 24, who plays for Chelsea and the United States, is £18.9 million, Mail claimed.

Inter Milan turned down a £39 million offer from Manchester United for Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, but discussions are still ongoing, the Guardian claimed.

Chelsea have made an £85 million offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, a 21-year-old Ecuadorian, Football.London reported.

Newcastle is paying the greatest attention to Harvey Barnes, a 25-year-old English midfielder who currently plays for Leicester City. Aston Villa, Tottenham, and West Ham are also interested in Barnes, the Guardian claimed.

Paulo Dybala, a 29-year-old attacking midfielder from Argentina, has entered into transfer talks with Chelsea as he sets to leave Roma this summer, Pedro Almeida of Express claimed.

The Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, a 19-year-old Belgian, is another player Chelsea are interested in, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal have declared that Ethan Nwaneri would remain at the club despite Chelsea’s attempts to sign the 16-year-old English midfielder, as well as interest from Manchester City and Manchester United.

Aston Villa and Everton are two Premier League teams that are interested in signing Wilfried Gnonto, a 19-year-old forward for Leeds United and Italy, according to FIFA Insider.

Liverpool are still interested in defender Levi Colwill, a 20-year-old Englishman who Chelsea wants to keep, English soccer claimed.