Taraba Gov. Orders 50% Slash In State University Fees

The Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, has ordered the immediate slash of the state university fees by fifty percent.

Naija News learnt that the governor who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to assess the state of the institution.

Kefas said the latest development aims to cushion the devastating effects of subsidy removal by the federal government which has made some of the students unable to pay their fees

According to Channels, the governor also during the visit, discovered that a total of 53 courses offered in the institution are without accreditation, hikes in school fees, and poor student hostel.

The new governor subsequently ordered a report on why some graduates of the institution do not go for NYSC or law school when he met the management of the institution.

Taraba Gov. Sacks 16 Local Govt Chairmen

Meanwhile, Agbu Kefas has dissolved the 16 Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda, on Wednesday in Jalingo, the state capital. He stated that the dissolution is with immediate effect.

Kefas asked the sacked local council chairmen to hand over government properties in their possession to the heads of local government administration in their respective councils.