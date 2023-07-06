Shettima Receives Prominent Northern Monarch In Aso Rock [Photos]

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, received the Emir of Hadejia, HRH Adamu Abubakar Majeh, and his Emirate Council Members at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking during the visit of the monarch, Shettima restated the importance of peace for achieving any meaningful development in the country.

The Vice President commended the Hadeija Emirate Council and the Emir for a strong support to the Tinubu adminstration.

He said: “As at the time we went to Hadeija, we were not in power and His Royal Highness was unequivocal in his support to us. It was a huge support and was anchored on the fact that our team was the best for the nation.”

Shettima also lauded the Jigawa State Government and the Hadeija Emirate for the developmental strides in the community.

He added: “When I traveled from Kano to Hadeija, it was one of my happiest moment. I saw development coming up, I saw universities springing up, I saw a rice mill by Aliko Dangote, I saw so many development efforts.”

On the issue of the incessant flooding being experienced in Jigawa State, Shettima pledged that the Federal Government will soon address the challenge of flooding facing the State because of its negative impact on agriculture and food production.

“I want to convey to you the message from President Bola Tinubu that the challenges of the place will be adequately captured in the next budget,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Hadeija congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Vice President on their successful inauguration and promised their continued support for the government.

He also thanked the vice president for the appointment of one of their sons as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, and prayed God’s guidance and direction for the new Administration.