Presidency Set To Oust APC Chairman As Three NWC Members Ditch Adamu

Following his disapproval of the choice of principal officers for the National Assembly, sources have hinted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, may have bitten more than he can chew.

Recall that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, announced both majority and minority principal officers.

Akpabio announced Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Dave Umahi, Ali Ndume, and Lola Ashiru as Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip, and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate respectively.

Similarly, Abbas named Julius Ihonvbere and Kingsley Chinda as the majority leader and minority leader respectively in the House of Representatives. They both represent the APC, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Angered by the announcement, Adamu disowned the announcement, saying the party had not officially communicated with both presiding officers of the national legislature.

It was gathered that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently shopping for Adamu’s replacement and will make his position known when the party holds its National Executive Committee, NEC, on July 11.

Meanwhile, three members of the APC NWC allegedly distanced themselves from utterances made by the APC national chairman disclaiming the appointment of principal officers for the National Assembly.

The three NWC members, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, pointed out that during the meeting with APC governors, many of them who spoke on the issue cautioned the chairman and urged him to reach out to the leadership of the National Assembly and resolve the matter amicably.

One of the NWC members told Vanguard: “It was unanimously believed at the meeting that the emergence of leaders of the two chambers of the National Assembly is with the blessing of the President.”

While saying they were worried that it appeared that the national chairman had made up his mind not to work harmoniously with President Bola Tinubu, the NWC distanced themselves from actions that they said clearly undermined the smooth take-off of the APC-led Federal Government.

Another source said: “Everything happening is just shrouded in secrecy. In fact, those in the inner caucus are not aware of what is happening.

‘’He is also shutting the party out of the whole thing. Look at the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, complaining about Opeyemi Bamidele and other principal officers of the National Assembly.

“Barring any last-minute change, I think Adamu may be removed from office soon because if you look at it, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State indirectly countered him.

“Maybe he knows he will be shown the way out and that is why he is coming out. If you look at it, most of the principal officers are Tinubu’s men.

“Someone told me that Adamu will be removed very soon as APC chairman because he should not have said what he said. He should just have made a phone call to get clarification. Perhaps, he had some candidates he was pushing forward.”

He said: “It is like there is a crisis in the party and if you look at it well, Tinubu does not like anyone confronting him. When he was in Lagos as governor, he did not like any dissenting opinion.

‘’If you remember, he removed Senator Bucknor Akerele as his deputy, and Femi Pedro, who replaced her, was also removed a few months before the end of his tenure. Also, remember that Prince Ogunleye was deputy governor of Lagos for some weeks.

“From what he (Adamu) said, he will be removed. Also, don’t forget that Adamu never wanted Tinubu to be the presidential candidate of the APC in the first place.

“When he will be removed, I don’t know but he will be shown the way out. Adams Oshiomhole, who was a strong APC chairman, was removed.”