Phyna Advices Women Who Want ‘Soft Life’ On What To Do To Get It

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Edition, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has urged unmarried girls to stop expecting soft life from men.

Naija News recalls that the reality TV star made this known during a recent event where she admonished young women to learn to be independent without leaning on anyone.

According to Phyna, women who impose on their male partners a soft life should be ashamed and quit such a tacky behavior or go back to their father or brother to sustain or give them such a lifestyle.

She, however, maintained that it is okay for the man to spoil his woman if he can afford to do that, adding that imposing on the man is what she finds not okay to do.

Phyna Sends Warning As She Makes Strong Allegation

Meanwhile, Phyna has said that 80 percent of deaths in General Hospitals are caused by the staff.

The reality TV star argued that some nurses in General Hospitals deserved to be relieved of their duties.

Phyna stated this in a recent tweet via her Twitter handle.

She warned netizens not to attack her over her stance as she would lay curses on them.

She added that she couldn’t say all that she experienced at the hospital.

Phyna wrote, “I doubt it’s all general hospitals, but I hereby say some nurses in general hospitals needs to be flogged and sacked. 80% of death in general hospitals are caused by the workers. On top this very thing I fit swear for anybody wey come for me.”