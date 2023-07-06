Labour Party Speaks On Endorsed Candidate For Edo 2024 Guber

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has debunked reports that LP has endorsed any candidate ahead of the Edo 2024 gubernatorial elections.

Naija News reports that Abure made this known in Benin City Edo State, after his two days thank-you visit to Edo State.

According to the LP chairman, the crisis rocking the Edo state chapter has been resolved.

He added that the party’s door is open for everyone who has an interest in joining the party.

“I want to thank you for the support, you gave to Labour Party candidates during the 2023 general elections. I want to say that our work was made easy by your support. I want to say that the press adequately reported us, inspite of the fact that we don’t have money to share, but out of your zeal to see a new Nigeria.

“I came to thank everybody in Edo State for their support during the election, I started my visit from my Ward 3, Esan North East, where I met with all the leaders of the party. I want to thank them, because, in my Ward, I won all the elections, both the Presidential and House of Assembly Elections, though it was marred with irregularities, I won all.

“I feel that I owe it as a duty to appreciate everybody. The Labour Party scored 79% in the Presidential election in Edo State,” Abure said.

He stated that a committee has been set up to look into the crisis rocking the Labour Party in Edo State and resolved the problems.

Abure said: “I have said that our doors are open to our members, and I want to make it categorically clear that I have not endorsed anybody for Edo 2024 governorship election.

“The Labour Party Primaries that will produce the candidate is going to be competitive, it is going to be transparent. Our problem with PDP and APC is that they lack internal party democracy, that will produce the candidate that has the pedigree, the capacity and competency to anchor our affairs as a nation and that has landed us in the problem we are today.

“Therefore as an emerging political party, who believe that we should change the political narrative. We cannot be seen doing the same thing. Members and delegates of the Labour Party will decide who becomes the party candidate for Edo 2024 election.

“We called this meeting because, we perceived some disagreement between officials of the party during and after the general elections, and I want to categorically say that we have resolved the problems, we now have a united party that will work for the interest of the party for the coming elections.”