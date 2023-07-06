Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Dragged For Publicly Shaming Her Over Outfit

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and father of her child, Darius Jackson, has been criticised after he shamed the actor and singer for an outfit she wore in a viral video that showed her being serenaded by Usher.

This comes after a video showing the moment the 29-year-old actress was seen at Usher’s Las Vegas residency in a black thong bodysuit worn under a sheer, skin-tight dress, wrapping her arms around Usher, 44, while he had his arm around her lower back.

Jackson, also 29, shared the video on his Twitter account and commented: “It’s the outfit tho [sic]… you a mom.”

Fans were quick to berate the fitness instructor for appearing to shame Palmer despite previously posting videos celebrating her body on his Instagram.



“Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure,” one person said.

“Unless there is a ring on that woman’s finger, you don’t have a place, man,” another wrote. “And even if y’all was married [sic], not a solid look publicly shaming the mother of your child for her outfit choice.

“Possession doesn’t usually go well in relationships and you’re with an extremely famous person. Better grow thicker skin.”

A third added: “So – she’s a new mom? And? She looks SO great and is having a great time and not even doing too much. Instead of being dope and gassing new mama having fun, you chose to try and check her with a gossip blog quote, in front of the world? Why did you feel compelled to do such a thing?”

After feeling the heat from Keke’s fans over his remarks, Darius took to Twitter again to share his dismay saying: “We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”