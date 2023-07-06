Goje Appeals Judgement Over Expulsion From APC, Files Stay Of Execution

Former Governor of Gombe State, Mohammed Danjuma Goje, has filed an appeal against the judgement affirming his dismissal from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District also filed a stay of execution on his expulsion from the ruling party at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Recall that Goje was expelled by the APC Kashere Ward in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State over allegations of anti-party activities.

Following his expulsion from the party, Goje filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging his dismissal from the APC.

However, in a ruling on June 27, the presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, dismissed the suit filed by Goje for lacking in merit.

In an appeal dated July 4 and filed through his counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN), Goje submitted that the trial judge’s reliance on the technicality that the deponent was a practicing lawyer in the law firm representing Goje although he was not involved in the suit, was not substantial justice.

Goje told the Court of Appeal that the lower court erred in its finding that his right to a fair hearing was not violated when the hearing was conducted in absentia and on an earlier date than the notice to him.

He said the letter to him by the Tanimu Abdullahi committee did not state the particulars of the alleged anti-party activities, adding that he had shown that the notice was actuated by malice.

The former Nasarawa governor pleaded with the appellate court to maintain the status quo in the matter pending the determination of the appeal.