Wife Of Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead

Popular Nollywood actor, Felix Omokhodion, has lost his wife to death.

Naija News reports that the 37-year-old movie star took to his official Instagram page to share the sad news.

Felix penned a tribute for his late wife alongside a series of photos showing the beautiful moments they shared together.

The thespian described his late wife as his guardian angel, partner, heart, best friend, angel, and everything.

Felix also spoke about his love for his wife stating it will always burn within him and she will remain his guiding light until they reunite.

As the actor says goodbye to his wife, he noted that her absence has left a void in his life but he finds solace in knowing that she is with the angels in heaven.

He wrote: “In the depths of my grief, I bid farewell to you my love, my heart, my best friend, my bride, my partner, my Guardian Angel, my everything.

“Your absence leaves an unfathomable void. Yet, I find solace knowing you now reside with angels in heaven.

“Your love, and eternal flame, will forever burn within me until we reunite, you remain my guiding light, even from realms unseen.

“You always stay with me, my love. My heart cannot find the right words, but my soul does! Forever in my heart.”