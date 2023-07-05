Tinubu: Fani-Kayode, Ganduje, Kyari, Wike, Others Battle For Ministerial Slot

The battle to make the ministerial nominees list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may soon be over as the president is set to send the much-anticipated list to the National Assembly.

Naija News gathered that those who lose out on the final list would be compensated with boards and parastatals’ appointments.

According to Daily Sun, the ministerial list being compiled and undergoing vetting process by the relevant agencies is dominated by the old Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) members from the SouthWest zone, while conceding the nominees to other members of the legacy parties that existed before the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The publication claimed that a prominent member from Ekiti State Prince Dayo Adeyeye is believed to be included in the list.

In Osun State, former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Femi Fani Kayode are also believed to have made the list.

Dr. Tunji Abayomi and Olusola Oke are locking horns for the Ondo State slot.

Salihu Lukman, outspoken APC National Vice Chairman of the zone, is possibly the nominee from Kaduna State. In the case of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is believed to be among the nominees, but additional an slot is being conceded for the immediate past governor Ganduje.

The case of the nominee from Sokoto is being awaited from Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako. The fate of the nominee from Zamfara State is in the hands of Ahmed Sani Yarima. The nominee for Katsina being lobbied for by Ibrahim Masari, the placeholder of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party then before the emergence of Kashim Shettima as the substantive nominee of the Vice Presidential ticket.

The Jigawa State nominee is being speculated as a serving functionary from the state in the Federal Government to be revealed soon. It was learned that his state governor is not against his nomination because he mobilized support for the President not only in his domain but in other places.

“He is a workaholic and committed supporter of Mr. President excluding tremendous goodwill and supported by grassroots-oriented politicians in the state. The immediate past Governor of the state was rejected because he failed to deliver his area for the President during the polls,” a party chieftain told Daily Sun.

There is consultation for the Kebbi nominee with former governor Atiku Bagudu likely to be the only one among his peers to cross the nomination hurdle.

Mohammed Dambu and Tijani Tumsah, the pioneer National Secretary of the party are locking horns for the only available slot in Yobe.

The nomination for Borno State may go to Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman North of the party.

The nomination for Taraba State is inching toward Senator Emmanuel Bwatcha.

The struggle for the Bauchi State slot is believed to be a straight fight between Malam Isa Yugudu, one minister and two-term governor of the state, and Ali Pate, former minister and an employee of the Breten Woods.

Gombe State slot is being battled by Farouk Bamusa, Senator Idris Umar, and Jamilu Isiyaka Gwamna.

Adamawa slot is believed to be considered for either the husband of Senator Aisha Binani, Dr. Ahmed Moddibo, or Senator Jonathan Zangwina, a prominent politician and a strong member of the Chief MKO Abiola campaign in 1993.

The Kwara State slot is likely going to either Professor Ishaq Olorode or Isa Aremu.

Niger State is likely tilting towards Professor Yahaya Kuta, one-time Secretary to the state government and an academician from the University of Ibadan. “His capacity is unlimited and ability to communicate because of multilingual endowment is an added advantage. The big men from his state gave their blessings to his nomination,” a close ally said.

The National Chairman of the party Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the governor are all interested in picking a nominee for Nasarawa State. However, one Labaran Magaji from Toto, and Musa Wayo, a close political associate of Tinubu over the years are being considered too.

Benue State is for George Akume to decide. Emmanuel Jime is a strong contender.

While in Plateau, a nominee is being discussed due to the failure of the immediate past governor of the state Solomon Lalong to do anything politically spectacular during last the polls. He is pushing for Yakubu Datti, a one-time commissioner in the state. Both the Akume and former governor Joshua Dariye are going to find a suitable nominee.

Kogi State nominee is completely at the discretion of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Imo State nominee is possibly Mike Okiro, a former Inspector-General of Police.

“Men like Okiro are needed to help the party win the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State and also help stabilize the region for the administration,” a friend noted.

Enugu State slot is likely going to Emma Enekwu, Deputy National Chairman, South of the APC.

Anambra State slot is likely for Andy Uba being the most visible politician from the state that identified himself with Tinubu for some time now. Uche Ukwunife is being considered based on gender consideration and non-controversial posture.

Abia State slot is speculated to be inching towards Mac Wabara, a reputable banker.

Ebonyi State is being determined by Dave Umahi. He is the last bus stop as far as Ebonyi’s nomination is concerned. He is enjoying an excellent relationship with Mr. President.

Rivers State slot is possibly former governor Nyesom Wike, while the Cross River State slot is being considered for Senator John Onwah.

Akwa Ibom State ministerial nominee is to be handled by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. The name of Dan Abia, former Managing Director of NDDC has been mentioned

Delta State is a straight fight between Festus Keyamo, Frank Kokori, and Felix Morka, National Publicly Secretary of the APC.

Bayelsa State nominee is expected to have the endorsement of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Edo State slot is for Adams Oshimhole to decide. The candidate will certainly come from Benin to battle Governor Godwin Obaseki during the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in the state.

Tinubu is consulting widely with relevant stakeholders, including Senator Sidi Ali and Isa Rahma on the possibility of giving FCT a ministerial slot.