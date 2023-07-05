Suspects Confess How They Hacked Over 1000 Customer’s Account With BVN Linked Phone Numbers

Two members of a syndicate specialised in hacking local banks in the country have made confessions on how they have hacked over 1000 bank accounts linked to phone numbers and bank alert numbers.

Naija News reports the Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos State confirmed the arrest of the two members of this syndicate in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the command, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu.

According to her, members of the syndicate who are scattered in several locations of the country have hacked no fewer than 1000 bank accounts in Nigeria.

The two suspects identified as Yusuf Ademola, 40, and Adesina Abiodun, 50, were nabbed at their hideout in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, following a petition by the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The statement said, “On May 8, 2023, a petition was submitted by United Bank for Africa to the Assistant Inspector General of Police that there are some syndicates that specialise in internet fraud of various banks in Nigeria, most especially United Bank for Africa, in which they hack into customers’ accounts and move their monies.

“Based on the petition, the AIG raised a team of detectives from the Zonal Monitoring Unit, who swung into action with the aid of modern technology, and two suspects, Yusuf Ademola, 40, and Adesina Abiodun, 50, were tracked down at their hideout in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

“The suspects confessed to the crime that they have many syndicates all over Nigeria and that they use software to hack into customers’ accounts and move their money undetected from any bank they wish. However, the modus operandi of these fraudsters is to have a customer’s BVN linked phone number and bank alert for easy transfer of the money.”

Idris-Adamu noted that “over 1000 customers’ accounts have been hacked and defrauded across the country.

“In the interim, the investigation is still ongoing and suspects will soon be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.”

He revealed that efforts were on top gear to arrest all suspects connected with the crime.