Kano Police Officer Injured In Violent Clash Between Rival Thugs

A police officer of the Nigeria Police Force was reportedly injured on the head while trying to contain a violent clash between rival groups of thugs in Kano State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that there was a clash between some hoodlums yesterday at Rimi Market, and the police command was informed of the situation.

While responding to the distress call, one of the officers deployed to the scene (identity not disclosed) was injured by the hoodlums. He has since received treatment and has been discharged.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, told Channels Television that order had been restored in the area while the injured officer had received treatment for his wounds.

“The police received a distress call concerning a clash between hoodlums at Rimi Market. Our officers immediately responded to the scene to restore order and apprehend those involved,” Kiyawa told journalists.

He said seven suspects linked to the clash were apprehended, adding that the police are conducting investigations to ascertain the motives behind the clash.

“We will not tolerate any act of lawlessness or violence. The police force will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of all residents in Kano,” the police spokesman said.

Earlier in Kano, a policeman, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was tragically killed in the Yakasai area of Kano municipal during a gang conflict.

Reports made available to newsmen revealed that the deadly confrontation began when a man suspected to be a member of a local gang got off a tricycle near Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital and was immediately attacked by rival gang members.

The eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said, “It started when the man alighted from a Tricycle; some thugs immediately attacked him with arms.

“It took minutes before the intervention of the Police, who were unable to disperse them. The thugs turned towards the police and started throwing stones at them.

“It is when the Police vehicle zoomed off from attack and possible damage that the policeman fell on the ground, and they trampled upon him and butchered him to death.”

The witness added that the area had been witnessing violent clashes between rival gang groups for several days.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in reaction to the incident, said the command is yet to receive the information but an investigation was ongoing.

Kiyawa said, “We have not received any information like this yet but we are investigating the issue to ascertain what truly transpired.”