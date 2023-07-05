Anti-Corruption Commission Confirms Authenticity Of Ganduje’s Dollar Videos

The Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) of Kano State announced on Wednesday that the videos allegedly showing ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje accepting bribes are genuine.

According to the agency’s chairman, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado a forensic analysis validated the authenticity of the videos, first released by Daily Nigerian in 2017.

Rimingado explained that their investigation began in 2018, but progress was halted as Ganduje was still the governor and thus had immunity.

He said, “Anybody that knows can tell that I am passionate about what I am doing which is fighting corruption. People are disturbing me and pressurizing me to probe the dollar video. We are on it already, part of which is; forensic analysis confirmed to us that the video is not doctored.”

Beyond the videos, Rimingado emphasized the broader fight against corruption, revealing the recovery of property worth N200 million and an ongoing corruption case of over N100 billion.

Dr Abdullahi Kani, an academician, criticized the lack of investigation into corruption allegations and societal tolerance of the suspects.

He cited a United Nations report showing that over N675 billion was offered as corruption in 2019, illustrating the country’s failure in addressing corruption.

Meanwhile, a member of the Civil Society Forum, IG. Maryam, called for the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act to promote transparency and expose corruption.

In response to the PCACC’s investigation, the Good Governance and Advocacy Group (GGAG) warned against what they described as an attempt by the Kano government to disgrace Ganduje for political reasons.

In a statement, the coalition’s secretary, Muhammed Lawan Shuaibu, claimed this effort was designed to tarnish the former governor’s reputation and impede potential appointments.