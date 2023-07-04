Wimbledon 2023: Murray And Alcaraz Shine In Opening Round

Andy Murray defeated fellow British tennis star Ryan Peniston to continue his Wimbledon winning streak in the opening round.

The 40th-ranked player in the world and two-time winner Murray struggled to get going against Peniston on Centre Court.

But the Scotsman showed greater poise by denying early break chances before turning up his game to win 6-3 6-0 6-1.

Murray struggled with his forehand and made errors off that wing, but he still managed to hold on and take the opening set.

Roger Federer, who was a guest of honour, nodded in approval from the front row of the Royal Box as Murray’s class won the day.

Murray, 36, will face either Dominic Thiem or fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the second round.

Meanwhile, Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, the top-ranked player in the world, handily defeated Jeremy Chardy in the first round.

With scores of 6-0 6-2 7-5, current US Open champion Alcaraz won on Court One in under two hours.

The 36-year-old opponent could only play seven games versus the 20-year-old.

The 2014 Wimbledon quarterfinalist from France, Chardy, has previously said that this will be his final singles encounter.

London’s Torrential Rain Disrupt Wimbledon 2023

Most of the games that were scheduled for Tuesday were canceled owing to south-west London’s torrential rain.

Only a select few players, including Murray and 268th-ranked Peniston, were able to complete their first-round matches because the matches took place under the Centre Court roof.

Cameron Norrie, the top-ranked British player, also played his opening match indoors on Court One against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

Katie Boulter and George Loffhagen, two fellow Britons, started their matches on Tuesday morning before being ordered to vacate the outdoor courts soon after noon BST.