Tinubu’s Presidency Is Illegitimate – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

The leader of the Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has made a bold assertion, claiming that President Bola Tinubu’s administration essentially “does not exist”.

Adebanjo aired his views during an interview on Arise Television.

He suggested that the election which ushered Tinubu into power was marred by flaws, making the presidency illegitimate.

Adding to his argument, Adebanjo noted that the results of the presidential election were still under scrutiny due to the ongoing proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, rendering Tinubu’s presidency inconclusive.

Adebanjo said, “Afenifere’s stance, for now, is not to comment on Tinubu’s administration because we believe that the elections are not completed yet; it’s still in progress, that is why we are in court, so commenting on someone who is there and who we don’t believe should be there until the final decision of the court will be probative and reprobative.

“We are not talking about his ability, we are talking about the process of his getting there, which is flawed. How can you build something on nothing, he is enjoying a lacuna, nothing is settled until it’s finally settled, that’s our stance.

“I refuse to comment on somebody that is not existing yet until the final arbiter of the court, our party may be wrong but that is our own stance. I can’t recognize him in an office that I believe doesn’t exist.”