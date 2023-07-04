Shehu Sani Reacts As APC NWC Disowns Majority Principal Officers Announced By Akpabio, Abbas

Former Kaduna Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Abdullahi Adamu disowned the majority principal officers announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

Naija News earlier reported that Akpabio on Tuesday during plenary announced Opeyemi Bamidele as the Senate Leader, while former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, emerged as Deputy Majority Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume grabbed Senate Majority Whip and Lola Ashiru was named Deputy Majority Whip.

The Speaker announced Hon. Julius Ihonvbere representing Owan federal constituency of Edo State as the majority leader.

However, Adamu during a meeting with the governors of the party on Tuesday said the party has not officially communicated with the presiding officers.

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani, in a post shared on Twitter, said Akpbio and Abbas seemed to have announced the list with the consent of President Bola Tinubu without consulting the party.

According to him, the latest development shows that the party leadership was shut out.

He wrote: “Akpabio and Abbas list SEEMS to have been announced with the consent of the President but without consulting or harmonising with the party. The signal here is that the party leadership is shut out or kept at arms length.”