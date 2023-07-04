Mmesoma: Did You Carry Out A Thorough Investigation? – Southeast Group Blasts JAMB Over Forged Results

A group, South East Fact Check has berated the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) over its claims that a candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Recall that the exam body had stated that Ejikeme result was forged, adding that the teenager’s true score was 249 as opposed to the initial result of 362.

However, Ejikeme, who is a student of Anglican School, Nnewi, insisted that the result was what she got when she visited the JAMB’s website.

Reacting to the situation, the Chairman of South East Fact Check, Barry Odinkemmere lamented that the teenager was not given a fair hearing before JAMB went to the press with its report.

He insisted that JAMB’s statement was an ambush.

The group opined that thorough investigation should have been conclude before JAMB made a statement.

They noted that the exam body by its statement, has already admitted that something is wrong with its result portal.

The group said, “How can you arrive at this conclusion without a final, thorough and independent investigation?

“This girl, from our findings, has maintained first position from her primary school days.

“If there is a problem of credibility on the JAMB results portal, who should take the blame- is it not JAMB?

“Why will they crucify a poor brilliant girl on the altar of wickedness.”

He advised JAMB to allow a forensic investigation to be concluded before jumping to the media.

“But if it is discovered at the end of the day that she is the true owner, JAMB should pay her compensation with apologies and we will go to Court against them to enforce the rights of the poor girl,” the SEFC leader further said.

The group vowed to mobilize a free legal team for Ejikeme if the need arises.