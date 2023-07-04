Man Kills 6-Year-Old Son For Bedwetting In Borno

In the capital of Borno State, Maiduguri, police have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of killing his own six-year-old son.

The man in question, named Mohammed Jubrin, is reportedly an employee of the Federal Fire Service, according to Daily Trust.

Bulama Lawan, the Ward Head of Wulari, confirmed the tragic incident.

Lawan recounted that he had received a distress call last week from the suspect’s father, who claimed his son had committed a heinous act against his own child.

He said, “The incident happened on the 27th of June, Alhaji Mustapha called me on the phone and informed me that Jubrin Mohamed had killed his grandson. I rushed to the victim’s house and asked the perpetrator’s father how it happened.

“His father said what they have been avoiding has finally happened. As I ask how? He said, his son has killed his grandson and he hit his grandson’s head against the wall and the boy.

“I told his father that he would face the wrath of the law and immediately I called the police of mountain troops in Wulari and they came to take him and his son to a metro police station.

“So they immediately took us to the State Specialist Hospital. Upon reaching there, the doctor confirmed to us that the six-year-old boy was dead and we returned to the metro where we buried the boy.

“When I asked about the offence of his son, he said the boy used to pee on the bed and started weeping and pleading for forgiveness. Since that day, he has been detained.”

According to him, the suspect did not have a record of any mental illness to the best of his knowledge.