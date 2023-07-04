Man Arraigned For Inheritance Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned Isyaku Ibrahim, also known as Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim, for inheritance scam.

Ibrahim was arraigned before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on one count amended charge of criminal misappropriation to the tune of twelve million Naira.

According to the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim, who was entrusted with some properties belonging to Muhammad Ishiyaku (now deceased) to oversee between 2014 and 2019, criminally misappropriated properties and cash for his personal use, to the detriment of the family members of the deceased.

The properties include: three houses, two fenced lands; one of which have seven shops, two bread factories, One open land, two tanker trucks and one big installed generator valued in the sum of N12,000,000.00.

EFCC said based on this, he has committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 308 and 309 of the Penal Code Law of Borno State (Cap. 102 Vol. 3 of 1994) respectively.

The defendant, however pleaded “not guilty” to the charge preferred against him.

The counsel for the prosecution, S.O Saka asked the court to remand Ibrahim in prison custody and fix a date for trial.

The sitting judge, Justice Fadawu, thereafter, remanded the defendant and adjourned the sitting till July 12, 2023, for the commencement of trial.