Kano State Govt Arrests Ganduje’s Commissioner, 4 Other Officials

The Kano State government through the State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a former commissioner, Engr Idris Wada Saleh who served during the past administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The anti-corruption commission also apprehended five other officials alongside the former commissioner.

Naija News understands the commissioner and other officials who are now in detention were arrested over allegations of N1billion fraud.

The commissioner, who was also the Managing Director, Kano Road Maintenance Agency, the Permanent Secretary, Public Procurement Bureau, Mustapha Madaki Huguma, the Director of Finance, the Director of Research and Planning, among others, were arrested on Monday evening over allegations of withdrawing over N1billion for the rehabilitation of 30 roads and drainage in the metropolis, projects that were allegedly not carried out.

A source at the commission quoted by DAILY POST said the money was withdrawn in three tranches and paid into the account of three companies in April 2023 but didn’t follow due process.

The companies are North Stone Construction Company Nig. Ltd, Arfat Multiresources Ltd and 1st Step Construction Ltd.

“Surprisingly the Public Procurement Bureau even issued a certificate of no objection for the contract after the payment was made ten days earlier which is against the Procurement Act 2021.

“The companies are bogus having almost the same letterhead without tentative office.

‘’The Due Process office said the certificate of no objection was issued because Kano Road Maintenance Agency said the rehabilitation of the roads would be carried out through direct labour but the papers submitted read otherwise,’’ the source said.

The spokesman of the commission, Abba Kabir confirmed the arrest and added that the officials would be charged to court after interrogation and investigation is completed.