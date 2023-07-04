I Have Reached Out To JAMB Registrar – Ezekwesili Speaks As Student Denies Forging UTME Result

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has reacted to the controversy surrounding the alleged forged Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School Uruagu, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Naija News recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), in statement, claimed the girl’s result was fake and falsified using internet software.

JAMB alleged on Sunday that Ejikeme inflated her actual score at the exams from 249 to 362, raising controversy as to the possibility of that malpractice.

However, speaking via a video, yesterday, Ejikeme expressed surprise that a result she reportedly printed out from the JAMB portal could be termed by the examination board as fake.

The teenager, who described herself as a brilliant student, said she was traumatized by the allegations against her.

Reacting to the situation via Twitter, Ezekwesili called for an independent investigation into the matter.

She insisted that the investigation would help in unearthing the root problem and reveal the facts surrounding the situation.

She wrote, “An Independent investigation would turn this curious episode into a Learning Opportunity for @JAMBHQ and everyone, especially students.

“I frankly see no downsides in asking a team of Independent Technology folks to investigate and publicly share their findings. Let’s do it.

“This saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and @JAMBHQ requires an Independent Tech investigation to unearth all facts. Listening to her in this video, it is reasonable to request a forensic-investigation to help reveal what really happened. I have reached out to the Registrar of JAMB.”