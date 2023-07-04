Guinness World Record Issues Notice After Nigerian Masseuse Collapsed

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has issued a short statement to people attempting to break world records.

Naija News reports that the statement is coming shortly after Joyce Ijeoma, the Nigerian masseur attempting to break the world record for the longest massage on different individuals, collapsed on stage.

Recall that Nigerians, following a successful quest by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, decided to dive in doves into the record breaking venture.

Baci had in May challenged the record of 87 hours 45 minutes previously set by Lata Tondon, pulling off a 100-hour attempt.

Following days of vetting by GWR, Baci was certified to have set a 93-hour record.

Shortly after Baci’s feat, Damilola Adeparusi, another chef, started her cooking marathon for a five-day stint.

Then came Adeyeye Adeola who also attempted to upturn Baci’s record in a 150-hour spell.

Also joining the fray, Temitope Adebayo, an Ibadan-based chef, went public with his intention to cook for more than 120 hours.

It also came as a shock to many when Hassan Joshua Bature, a computer science lecturer at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), announced plans to embark on 150-hour teaching marathon.

Reacting to the new surge in Nigeria to break a record, GWR, in the short statement, advised participants to properly confirm with “our team” before attempting to break any world record.