Roger Federer To Get Centre Court Honour At 2023 Wimbledon

Swiss tennis icon, Roger Federer will be honored at the 2023 Wimbledon championships on Tuesday, July 4.

Roger Federer is scheduled to mount the center of the court at 13:15 BST at the London tennis tournament.

The retired Swiss tennis star has to be honored by Wimbledon because he is the most successful tennis star in both the history of the prestigious tournament and in the world of tennis.

Recall that Federer won five straight Wimbledon titles from 2003 to 2007. He returned to the winning run in 2009, 2012, and 2017 and surpassed Pete Sampras’ mark of seven male championships with his last victory to become the first tennis player to win 8 Wimbledon.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles winner’s special recognition event, according to Wimbledon CEO Sally Bolton, was meant to “honor him as the man holding the most gentlemen’s singles titles here.”

The CEO added, “We’ll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you for all the memories.”

Serena Williams, a 41-year-old seven-time women’s singles champion who retired last year, was also invited but won’t be able to attend the event because she is currently heavily pregnant.

“We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year,” the CEO added.