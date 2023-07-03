NLC To Address Civil Servants’ Retirement Age With Tinubu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is planning to discuss with President Bola Tinubu about extending the retirement age for civil servants to 65 years.

NLC’s National President, Joe Ajaero, confirmed their continued push for the change, which began during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

During the May Day celebrations of 2023, the NLC had requested that Buhari increase the retirement age for civil servants.

However, the then Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo had stated that it would not be possible to finalize such a change before Buhari’s term ended.

Keyamo said, “The process to effect that change to 65 years (if it is accepted by the Federal Government) is a process that cannot be completed before the end of the tenure of Buhari. So, I guess the new administration will have to deal with that.”

Teachers employed by the government at all levels are already benefiting from a revised retirement age.

The NLC is advocating for the same benefit to extend to the rest of the civil service.

When asked if they would bring up the issue with President Tinubu, NLC President Ajaero in a chat with Punch said, “Yes. Only few other establishments, including the core civil service, are now left out.”

He further stressed, “We are, therefore, demanding that the age of retirement and length of service in the entire public service, including the civil service, be reviewed upward to 65 years of age and 40 years of service.”

The National Treasurer of the NLC, Hakeem Ambali also confirmed they would negotiate this issue to prevent potential difficulties for their members, especially those facing non-remittance of their Contributory Pension Deduction to their PFAS by many labour employers.

He expressed concern about workers being forced into early retirement, which could result in financial hardship and premature death.

Ambali sees a five-year transition period as a possible solution to normalize the scheme.