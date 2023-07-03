Newcastle United Complete Signing Of Sandro Tonali From AC Milan

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Italian defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan as the Premier League club prepare for UEFA Champions League football next season.

Sandro Tonali who signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club is now the first major signing of coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United are expected to pay around £55 million transfer fee, for the 23-year-old Sandro Tonali which will make him the most expensive Italian footballer of all time.

Tonali was a part of the Milan squad that won the Serie A in the 2021–2022 season and made it to the Champions League semifinals the following season.

He also participated in the Under-21 European Championships for Italy.

Last season, Tonali scored twice in 34 Serie A games, helping AC Milan to a fourth-place finish.

“I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St. James’ Park, I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans”, Sandro Tonali told the club website after signing for Newcastle United from AC Milan.

While the manager of Newcastle United, Howe said: “He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality, and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.

“At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

“But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I’m excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead.”