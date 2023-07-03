IBEDC Discloses When It Will Implement New Electricity Tariff

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says it is yet to get any directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) on a new electricity tariff regime.

The distribution company however stated that any moment it receives such a directive, it would be implemented based on the guidelines and instructions from NERC.

This position was made known by the Public Relations Officer of IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase during a chat with newsmen in Ibadan over the weekend.

She said: “I am not aware that NERC has given us any such directive. It is the commission that does the whole thing and I am not sure it has given such a directive.

“But, any moment we get the directive to that effect, we will announce it and it will commence based on instructions from NERC.”

Naija News recalls there had been rumours that a new electricity tariff regime was expected to kick off on July 1 across the country but there has not been any official confirmation of the new prices.

All the distribution companies in the country have so far issued disclaimers on the new tariff.