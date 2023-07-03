[BREAKING] Peter Obi vs Tinubu: Tribunal Adjourns Hearing As INEC Witnesses Fail To Show Up

The Presidential Election Petition Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the court adjourned till Tuesday, 4tg July 2023 due to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) inability to open its defence as a result of the absence of threw witnesses.

When the case was mention around 9:30 am, lawyer to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), told the court that although his client plans to call three witnesses within three days, the one slated for today is unavailable because of some family issues.

Mahmoud then applied for an adjournment till Tuesday to enable the witness attend court.

Lawyers to other parties in the case – Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) for Obi/LP, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettma, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) – did not object to the request by Mahmoud.

Ruling, the Presiding Justice, Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned till Tuesday by 9am for hearing.