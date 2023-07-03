Be Like Buhari, Rest Well Before Returning To Nigeria – Jimoh Ibrahim Advises Akeredolu

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim, has advised ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to rest well before returning to the country from his medical leave.

Naija News reports that Akeredolu, who embarked on a 21-day medical leave abroad on June 7, 2023, is expected back in the country on July 6, 2023.

However, there have been loads of speculation regarding the health status of the Ondo governor, with some claiming that the governor is bedridden.

Speaking with the governor on the telephone on Saturday, Ibrahim asked the governor to cancel the date of his return ticket and take sufficient rest before returning to the country to resume duty.

He noted that it is constitutional for the governor to transmit power to his deputy while away and return to work whenever he’s back, alluding to when former President Muhammadu Buhari was away for close to six months when on medical leave.

The billionaire business mogul, therefore, advised Governor Akeredolu to take his time to recuperate.

He said: “Your Excellency, Arakunrin, it is important for you to cancel the date of your return ticket and have a sufficient holiday.

“You need to rest very well so that you will be adequately fit when you return to duty. You’re not a machine Arakunrin, so you need ample time to rest very well, having been serving the state round the clock for the past seven years.

“The government of Ondo State will continue to run pending the time you return. So, there’s no need for you to be in a hurry to return.

“It is constitutional for you, as a governor, to transmit power to your deputy. When you’re back, you will inform the Assembly and return to the office.

“Arakunrin, there’s a precedent in this regard. President Muhammadu Buhari was away for six months while on medical leave and later returned to office.

“We know you are going to return safely to our state. Thank God you’re now okay. But you need to rest very well.”

However, Senator Ibrahim called on the people of the state to continue to pray for the governor, stating that Akeredolu is the best governor the state has ever produced.

He added: “I want to implore the people of Ondo State to continue to pray for our governor for his safe return.

“Arakunrin is the best governor Ondo State has ever produced since its creation.”