‘You’re Useless Nigerian’ – Charly Boy Reacts To Call For His Arrest

Controversial Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has reacted to calls for his arrest over his recent comment.

Naija News reported that in a post via Instagram on Saturday, the political activist cum actor called on ‘exceptional’ Nigerian youths to revolt against Nigeria.

Charly Boy took his cue from the unrest in France, where there have been some days of riot following the killing of a 17-year-old boy by a policeman.

Reacting to this, Bayo Onanuga in a post via his Twitter page averred that it is irresponsible for Charly Boy to advise youths to engage in violence.

He added that security agencies should call the singer to order with immediate effect.

Similarly, some other Nigerians took to the microblogging platform, Twitter, to call for the singer’s arrest for attempting to incite civil unrest.

However, reacting via his Twitter page on Sunday, Charly Boy mocked those calling for his arrest, stating that the Department of State Services (DSS) cannot arrest criminals but it is easier for them to arrest those who speak against criminals.

He wrote, “Na only me just dey Laff as guys just dey Kpara on top my post, pple come dey even call for my arrest, see monkeys.

“DSS can’t arrest criminals but can arrest people who speak against criminals. You’re a useless Nigerian.

“Because I charged the Youths of Nigeria to take their destiny in their hands and bring down a criminal Enterprise, some Mumu persons come dey form gangster on top my post.”