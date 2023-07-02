‘Too Many Snakes In Entertainment Industry’ – Dj Big N Blows Hot

Nigerian disc jockey, Nonso Temisan Ajufo, known professionally as DJ Big N, has alleged that many entertainers are living a lie.

Naija News reports that the Mavin Records in-house DJ made the assertion in a post via his Instagram story.

Big N frowned at what the entertainment industry has become in recent times, stating that people aren’t comfortable when others speak their minds.

According to him, the industry is riddled with snakes and people are living a lie.

He wrote: “Fvck what the industry has become. You speak your mind, they say you too Kanye. Too many fakes, too many snakes. These days, there’s more smoke in the mirrors than blunts on the street. Everyone is living a lie, let that last line sink in”

How People Began To Listen To My Music

In other news, popular Nigerian musician, Daniel Benson with the stage name Bnxn has revealed how people started listening to his music.

The singer explained that it took time for people to adjust to his music because it sounds different from the norm.

Speaking with Saturday Beats, BNXN shared some of the difficulties he faced when he began his music career.

He said, “At first, the challenge was getting people to listen to me. When something is different from the norm, it might take a little time for people to adjust to it. However, there are some people who enjoy and appreciate it before everyone else come on board.”