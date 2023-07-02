Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Undergo DSS, Advisory Team Checks

The list of ministerial nominees for the administration of President Bola Tinubu is ready and currently undergoing final security checks.

A reliable source from the presidency speaking with Sunday Punch confirmed the development.

While the source did not disclose specific names or the number of individuals considered for ministerial positions, it was made clear that the Department of State Services and the Presidential Strategic Team are conducting the last checks on potential ministers.

The source said, “They have the list already. Several names have been written against their respective offices. But they just have to find out and do some checks on a few of these names. That’s what is delaying the list. They are being very strategic with this.”

If the Tinubu administration follows through with plans to appoint ministers of state, the 10th Senate should expect a list of 44 names for screening and final approval.

Reports previously indicated that politicians have been visiting President Tinubu’s private residence in Lagos in hopes of securing a ministerial position.

Another source stated, “I learned that Tinubu’s ministerial list is almost done. He kept a core of ministers to himself, heavily influenced by the kitchen cabinet of his special advisers. Politicians are in Bolekaja over the rest. It’s a slugfest now.”

In March, the Special Adviser to the then President-elect, Dele Alake had assured that Tinubu would assemble his cabinet within a month of taking office.

Alake mentioned this is in accordance with the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, which requires the names of ministerial and commissioner nominees to be submitted within 60 days after taking the oath of office.

He said, “I told you in an earlier interview that it didn’t take Asiwaju more than three weeks to form his cabinet as a governor. That was as at that time. I think 60 days is even too much.

“A month, maximum, is enough for any serious government to form its cabinet and put the structure of government in place after the swearing-in.”