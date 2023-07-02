PDP May Dump Tambuwal As Ndume Eyes Senate Leader

Indications have emerged that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may withdraw its backing of former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and back a senator from Plateau as the minority leader of the Senate.

As more opposition mounts against the ambition of Tambuwal, some senators felt it was wrong to cede the position to the North-West since the zone already had two principal offices in the National Assembly; deputy Senate president and Speaker, House of Representatives.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, is from Kaduna State while the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, is from Kano State.

Senator Istifanus Gyang is the only PDP senator from Plateau State, as the two other senators from the state are in the APC.

Speaking to The PUNCH on condition of anonymity, a PDP senator said, “North-West is not the only zone in Nigeria. There are six geopolitical zones in the country and we cannot concentrate in the North-West alone.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is from the same zone and he had just finished two terms in office. Tambuwal is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives. He was a governor for eight years. He was one of those who also worked against the PDP in 2015 and made us (the PDP) an opposition political party. He should go and queue and work for the party in the next elections.

“Don’t forget he even made us lose the Sokoto governorship to the All Progressives Congress in his state. So, he has more work to do in his state than at the federal level.”

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) has joined the race for the Senate Leader position.

Some of the lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also vying for the position of the Senate leader are Senators Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) and Fatai Buhari (Oyo North).

According to a source, Ndume had intensified his efforts to get the position given that he was the director-general of the Godswill Akpabio senate presidency campaign.

Multiple sources reveal that the ruling APC might zone the Senate Majority Leader position to the South-West.

As provided for by the relevant laws and rules of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, aside from the two presiding officer positions, eight principal positions are also to be filled by lawmakers on the platforms of both the governing and minority political parties.

The other principal officers from the governing party are the Senate Leader, Deputy Senate Leader, Chief Whip, and Deputy Whip, while the opposition parties would produce the Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader, and Deputy Minority Whip.