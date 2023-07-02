Liverpool Complete Signing Of Dominik Szoboszlai For €70 million

Premier League giants, Liverpool, have completed the signing of Hungarian midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Liverpool paid German Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig, 70 million euros to sign the Hungary international.

Dominik Szoboszlai who signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club is Liverpool’s second signing in the 2023 summer transfer window.

He has been linked to the Merseyside club since Liverpool triggered his release clause in late June this summer.

In each of the previous two seasons, the 22-year-old helped RB Leipzig to win the German Cup.

Szoboszlai made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and dishing out eight assists.

Since joining Leipzig in January 2021 from Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg, he has scored 20 goals and provided 21 assists in 91 games.

The release clause for Szoboszlai expired on Friday, but Liverpool were able to trigger and reach a personal agreement with the player before the deadline.

“It’s a really historic club, really good players, good coach,” Szoboszlai said.

“For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

After losing James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is attempting to strengthen his midfield.

Before the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool had completed the signing of Argentine international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton for a transfer fee worth £35 million.