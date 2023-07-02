‘Deep Talks Ongoing’ – SGF Akume Meets Ortom As PDP’s G-5 Plots Defection To APC

‘Deep talks’ have reportedly commenced that would see the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders under the aegis of the G-5 dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that G-5 is made up of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and former governors Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Samuel Ortom of Rivers, Abia, Enugu, and Benue states respectively.

Recall that the G5 had refused to back the presidential candidate of their party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, demanding the removal of the now-suspended PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike and Makinde reportedly backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who won the February 25th presidential election, while Ortom openly threw his weight behind Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Sunday PUNCH, there have been ongoing moves by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, to lure the G5 to the APC.

Wike, the leader of the group, has visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa multiple times after the May 29 inauguration.

Speaking to the aforementioned platform, a former Principal Special Assistant to Ortom, Raymond Magen, disclosed that “Deep talks” were ongoing between the APC and the G5.

He stated that the discussions could lead to the defection of the aggrieved PDP leaders in the months ahead.

Magen said, “They are talking on a consistent basis with the APC. These are not mere talks but deep-seated conversations between the PDP leaders and the ruling party. They may be joining the APC because there are no indications that they are still interested in what is going on in their party.”

The former PSA added, “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, for instance, has been talking to Ortom. The talks are deepening and at the end, G-5 members are expected to take a joint decision.”

On his part, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee, Diran Odeyemi, said Tinubu’s upcoming appointments would reveal whether some of the G-5 leaders are still part of the PDP.

He stated, “We have heard their utterances recently and they are indicative of where their hearts are. In the appointments to be made, it appears some of them may join the new government, and if that happens, it means they are already thinking about life without PDP.

“By and large, I think some of them will join the APC. They are not hiding it, just as they are no longer showing concern about the issues concerning their party. They are disappointed that their counsel was largely ignored by the PDP and now that what they feared (defeat) has come to pass; it is clear their focus is elsewhere.”

“Even though it is too early to say what they are likely to do, it is all glaring for us to see where their treasures are now,” he added.