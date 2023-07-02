Buhari Submits Name For Ministerial Nominee, Serving Senators, Ex-Bank CEO, Others Make Tinubu’s List

President Bola Tinubu has a ready list of ministerial nominees, according to reliable sources.

The source that spoke with Tribune Nigeria stated that the list is reportedly the first batch, and it will be sent to the Senate for review this week.

Additional nominations are expected to follow.

The President’s primary focus in this initial round of nominations is to enlist skilled technocrats to get the economy moving swiftly.

Some serving senators from both the North and the South are included on this list.

According to insiders, President Tinubu aims to create a performance-driven Federal Executive Council.

He intends to draw on technocratic expertise to implement his “Renewed Hope Agenda,” the platform that won him the support of the Nigerian people.

The list reportedly includes a former CEO of a commercial bank from the South-West who entered politics in 2020.

This individual, a Fellow of Chartered Accountants (FCA), is speculated to be a strong candidate for the Ministry of Finance.

Tensions between former Kano State governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Rabiu Kwankwaso have led President Tinubu to involve himself in the Kano State nominee selection.

Furthermore, former President Muhammadu Buhari was invited to propose a nominee from Katsina State.

Tinubu’s emphasis on immediate economic recovery is expected to be reflected in this first batch of nominees.

Notable figures including the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and others from the G-5 camp might be on the list.

Individuals who were unsuccessful in their senatorial bids but hold significant influence in their states may also be considered.

“The president is taking time to select those he believes will add value and move the country forward, particularly on the economic front,” a source close to the matter revealed.

The final list will be confirmed at a meeting with the president tomorrow.