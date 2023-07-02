Besiktas To Rescue Joe Aribo From Southampton

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo has a chance to resurrect his career after a disastrous Premier League debut thanks to Besiktas’ interest in signing the Nigerian international this summer.

The Besiktas sporting director, Ceyhun Kazanci, reportedly plans to visit England to discuss signing the former Glasgow Rangers star who could play in the Championship, English second-tier league, from next season if he doesn’t leave Southampton.

Last summer, Joe Aribo left Rangers where he was having a flourishing football career to join Southampton who recruited a series of new players in preparation for a disastrous 2022-2023 Premier League season and the Europa Conference League.

When the 26-year-old Nigeria international arrived at the now-relegated Premier League club, he struggled to break into the team’s first eleven as he started just 13 Premier League matches in a potential 38 games and scored twice.

Southampton brought Joe Aribo to the Premier League after winning Rangers’ Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards in the Scottish Premiership.

Due to the difficulties in his first EPL season and Southampton’s relegation to the English Championship, the once vibrant Nigerian midfielder may be tempted to leave England this summer.

If he agrees to move to the Turkish club, Beşiktaş this summer, the club would have to pay a sizeable transfer fee for his services because he still has three years left on his current contract with Southampton.