Two Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Taraba Communal Crisis

Several houses were burnt down, and two people were reportedly killed in a communal crisis in Taraba State on Saturday.

Reports made available to newsmen by the State Police Command confirmed that the crisis was between the Karinjo and Wurkun ethnic groups, all from the Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News learnt that youths of the communities were fighting over where the headquarters of the traditional stool of the area should be situated.

According to Daily Post, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the crisis describing it as “gorilla welfare.”

The command blamed the ongoing attacks on the Karinjo community, adding that anti-riot policemen, soldiers and other security operatives have been deployed to the area.

Usman also noted that the Karinjo engaged mercenaries from the nearby Lau local government, a development he said, led to the destruction of five villages belonging to the Wurkun.

The police mouthpiece, who noted that the command is on top of the situation, said normalcy would soon return to the two communities and the council at large.

The Saturday morning crisis was said to have led to the destruction of property in Garin Marwa, Sarkin Kudu, Sallamin Kala and Yashi Pena areas as the youths set houses on fire.

An eyewitness, Seth Samuel Sule, told journalists that many domestic animals were carted away, and urged the government to wade into the crisis.

He also called on the governments to collaborate with security agencies to deploy more security personnel to the communities and the council.

Fleeing persons from Karim-Lamido had sought refuge in nearby councils, Naija News learnt.