Tension In Borno As Terrorists Kill Residents With Mortar Bomb

Terrorists killed at least six people with mortar bombs in a fresh attack on Damboa, a popular town in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state on Friday night, Naija News learnt.

Reports on Saturday morning claimed that the insurgents, at exactly 8:30 pm yesterday, came to Waluri bridge in Damboa town and attacked a civilian JTF location.

Daily Trust quoted a security source as saying that after they could not gain access into the town, the attackers fired a mortar bomb into the town, killing six people, including women.

Scores of people also sustained degrees of injuries during the attack, this news platform learnt.

“There was an attack by ISWAP last night in Damboa town, we lost six people including women and more than 20 people were rushed to the hospital, the situation is calm now,” the security source reportedly revealed.

A top member of Civilian JTF who spoke on the incident told reporters saying: “Our members resisted them and two were seriously wounded and then they fire mortar bombs into town.

“We are sad this thing is happening in Damboa but we are not going to allow evil to prevail. As we speak, 6 people have been killed, and 23 others are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Barely a week ago, troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed at least six Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the Banki area of Borno State.

A popular security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, gave details of the operation in Maiduguri stating that the terrorists were killed by the Special Forces in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in an ambush near along Bula Yobe and Darajamal road, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to Makama, the terrorists were Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planters who usually sneak onto the road to attack the people.