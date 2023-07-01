TB Joshua’s Second Daughter Celebrates Birthday In Style

The daughter of the late Prophet TB Joshua, the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Promise Joshua on Saturday clocked a year older.

The late prophet’s disciple Wiseman Christopher Orji via social media celebrated Promise, praying that the gates of heaven would continually remain open to her prayers.

He said, “Birthdays act as significant markers in our lives, signifying new phases and serving as reminders of our progress, as well as the goals we have achieved and still strive to accomplish.

“Today, as you celebrate your birthday, the entire COJIM family wishes for the gates of heaven to remain open to your prayers, in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen!

Promise’s birthday is coming a month after she earned a master’s degree in public administration (MPA) at Columbia University in New York, USA.

Promise is the second daughter of Joshua. The first is Serah while the last child is called Heart.

Promise also studied international relations and politics at the London School of Economics the same school where her sister Serah also had her first degree.