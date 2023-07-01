Salvation Army: I Received With Shock Heart-Wrenching Report – Peter Obi Mourns

A presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has mourned the death of members of the Salvation Army who died along the Benin-Lagos expressway on Thursday, 29th June 2023.

Naija News reports that eleven persons died while eight others sustained injuries in a ghastly accident.

The victims who were members of the Salvation Army were returning from a church program in Lagos when the 18-Seater Toyota Hiace bus they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a Dangote Cement truck at the Ovia River.

Reacting to the news of their death, the former Anambra State governor via his Twitter handle on Saturday commiserated with the ministry following the tragic incident.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

He wrote: “I received with shock, the heartwrenching report of a fatal road accident involving members of the Salvation Army, which claimed the lives of 12 officers (pastors), a baby and the driver. I sincerely commiserate with the Salvation Army and the respective families of officers who died in the accident. I pray for the quick recovery of the injured. May God grant eternal rest to the dead.”