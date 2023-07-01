Photos: Tinubu Visits Oba Of Lagos [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos HRM, Alayeluwa Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu at his Palace.

Naija News reports that since his return from London, Tinubu has been in Lagos for the Sallah holiday.

During his time in Lagos, the Nigerian leader visited traditional rulers in Ogun State before attending a dinner night organised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu had ealier on Friday played host to the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

On the entourage of the visiting Guinea-Bissau leader were his Special Adviser Caramo Camara, Chief of Staff Califa Soares and Diplomatic Advisor Ambassador Alfredo Cabral and Image Operator Bonifacio Correia.

Those who joined President Tinubu to receive the Guinea-Bissau President included Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President, Mr. Dele Alake.