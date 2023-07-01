Nigerian Chef Begins 150-Hour Cooking Marathon, To Set New Guinness Records

An Ondo-based chef, Adeola Adeyeye has launched her cooking marathon to set a new Guinness World Record.

Naija News understands that Adeyeye on Friday kicked off her cook-a-thon in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Adeyeye embarked on her cooking journey shortly after chef Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, finished a 120-hour cook-a-thon in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

However, Adeparusi’s efforts were not recognised by the Guinness World Records as she did not apply to the body before kick-off.

Chef Hilda Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The Akwa-Ibom cook’s record-breaking attempt took place from Thursday, May 11 to Monday, May 15, during which she cooked over 100 pots of food over four days.

In an official statement on its website, the Guinness World Records confirmed Hilda Baci as the record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with an impressive time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The GWR in a statement on its website, said, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

While Adeparusi’s effort was met with criticism, it remains to be seen how Nigerians will receive Adeyeye’s effort.